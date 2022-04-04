NC Lottery – Neal Badolato wins $2 million on scratch-off

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Neal Badolato of Cornelius took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize.

Badolato bought his lucky $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

When Badolato arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game debuted in January with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and five $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.