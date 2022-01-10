NC Lottery – Larry Thompson Won $100,000 Powerball prize

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Larry Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Thompson’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Oct. 4 drawing. That prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Thompson purchased his lucky ticket from Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane in Charlotte. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,011.

Monday’s Powerball drawing offers a $27 million jackpot, or $18.7 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website, or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.