NC Lottery – Kim Wilson wins $25,000 a year for life prize

South Carolina woman wins $25,000 a year for life prize

Kim Wilson of Fort Mill, S.C. bought a $2 Lucky for Life ticket and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of her life.

Wilson matched all five white balls in the June 13 drawing to win her prize. The odds of winning a $25,000 a year for life prize are 1 in 1.8 million.

Wilson arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her winnings. She could have chosen to take her prize as an annuity that would pay her $25,000 a year every year for the rest of her life. She chose instead to take the lump sum of $390,000 and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $276,963.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life drawings are held every night and offer a top prize of $1,000 a day for life.