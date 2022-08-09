NC Lottery – Johnathan Maness wins $100,000

South Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

Johnathan Maness of Myrtle Beach, S.C., tried his luck on a $30 scratch-off, and won a $100,000 prize.

Maness bought his lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from the Friendship Corner Store on South N.C. 49 in Burlington.

Maness collected his prize at NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,019.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Four $3 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.