NC Lottery – Joan Campbell wins $154,067 Fast Play jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Joan Campbell of Newport tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket on New Year’s Eve and won a $154,067 jackpot.

Campbell bought her Lucky 7’s ticket from the C Co Mini-Mart on U.S. 70 in Newport.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at NC lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $109,404.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. A $5 ticket, like Lucky 7’s, receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.