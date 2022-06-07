NC Lottery – Franklin Hicks celebrates $110,000 Win

Wake County man celebrates $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Franklin Hicks of Apex took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.

Hicks bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on North McKinley Street in Coats. He arrived at NC Lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $78,111.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.