NC Lottery – Double Draw delivers $1.1 million prizes

Double Draw delivers more than $1.1 million in prizes

(STL.News) Monday night’s Double Draw paid off big time for Pick 3 players, delivering more than $1.1 million in prizes.

Together, the two drawings produced 6,680 winning tickets with prizes totaling $1,149,577.

The wins came as the Pick 3 Double Draw promotion continues every night this month. Any night the Yellow Ball is drawing, two Pick 3 drawings are held. That gives Pick 3 players two chances to win prizes.

Be sure to check your numbers closely since you have two sets of winning numbers on Monday.

Double Draw Results:

First chance: 3-2-6. 4,063 tickets won $747,406 in cash prizes.

Second chance: The Double Draw: 7-1-8. 2,617 tickets won $402,171 in cash prizes.

Since the Yellow Ball was drawn, the Double Draw machine has been reset. Tuesday night’s drawing will have six white balls and one yellow.

The Double Draw is guaranteed to happen at least once a week and has already occurred six times this month.

Read more about NC Lottery: