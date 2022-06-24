NC Lottery – Bruce Tipton scared to drive after $200,000 win

Charlotte man “too scared to drive” after $200,000 win

Bruce Tipton of Charlotte said he had to take time to calm himself down after his $5 scratch-off won him a $200,000 prize.

“I was honestly too scared to drive,” Tipton said. “It took a while before I could stop shaking.”

Tipton, a 41-year-old construction worker, became the first winner of the top prize in the new $5 Carolina Jackpot game.

“When I saw a lot of zeroes on there,” Tipton said, “I knew I won something big.”

He bought his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from the Circle K on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

“I was actually looking for two other tickets but they were both sold out so I bought that one instead,” Tipton said.

Tipton collected his prize Thursday from NC Lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

He said he would like to use his winnings to help out his family members and possibly buy a house that he can fix up.

The $5 Carolina Jackpot game debuted this month with six $200,000 prizes. Five $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

The game also features a new second-chance opportunity for those who buy Carolina Jackpot tickets. For the first time, any Carolina Jackpot scratch-off can be entered into second-chance drawings that feature a rolling jackpot. As more tickets are entered, the larger the rolling jackpot grows.