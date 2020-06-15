NC Education Lottery: Alton Allman wins $100,000 Extreme Cash prize

Cabarrus County, NC (STL.News) Alton Allman of Concord shops at his local Circle K regularly, and on Wednesday, his normal stop produced a $100,000 Extreme Cash win.

After buying four $25 tickets at the Circle K on N.C. 49 North in Mount Pleasant, Allman returned home and gave his fiancé the ticket to scratch.

“She handed it to me and said, ‘Does this mean anything?’ And I said, ‘Sure, it means we won $100,000!’” recalled Allman. “We were a little excited.”

Allman claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

“I’ve been retired for 14 years so I’m just gonna take the day as it comes,” said Allman, a former water meter supervisor for the City of Concord. “If I see something I want, I’ll buy it.”

Extreme Cash launched in March with three top prizes of $1 million and 10 prizes of $100,000. One $1 million prize and four $100,000 prizes remain.

