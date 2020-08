Nashville, TN (STL.News) The woman who drowned Sunday night at Cook Recreation Area on Percy Priest Lake is identified as Tina L. Broyhill, 34, of Nashville.

Broyhill had been at the lake most of Sunday afternoon/evening with a friend. She went under shortly after 8 p.m. and did not resurface. Her body was recovered at 9:25 p.m. Officers were told that Broyhill was not a good swimmer.

