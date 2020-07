The woman fatally injured at 1:20 a.m. today after being struck by a U.S. Postal Service tractor-trailer on Harding Place at Metroplex Drive is identified as Joey Deliefde, 35, of Nashville.

A witness reported that Deliefde walked into a southbound lane of Harding Place to flag down a vehicle when she was hit by the truck. The witness said he didn’t believe the truck driver, Donnell Holt, 51, had time to react.

Deliefde died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

