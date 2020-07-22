Nashville, TN Church Street Park temporarily closes beginning July 27

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Metro Parks and the Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation (HCCF) today announced that Church Street Park, located at 600 Church Street in downtown Nashville, is scheduled to temporarily close to the public beginning Monday, July 27 through Sunday, August 16 for work to be completed in honor of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment. The work will complement local suffrage events that will be celebrated by the nearby Downtown Public Library, Hermitage Hotel, and other organizations.

The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation along with the Metro Council approved an in-kind gift from the Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation to make these physical improvements to the park and to provide public programming, staffing and maintenance of the park in the coming months.

The park will re-open Monday, August 17 through Wednesday, August 19 exclusively for scaled back suffrage-related events that will strictly adhere to CDC guidelines and Metro’s safety protocols related to COVID-19. It will then close from Thursday, August 20 through Monday, October 5 during which

time physical improvements will be made to beautify the park and make preparations for public programming and special events later in the year.

Biederman Redevelopment Ventures (BRV) will serve as project manager in coordination with Metro Parks.

Who: Metro Parks, Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation and BRV

What: Closure of and improvements to Church Street Park

When:

Monday, July 27-Monday, August 17, 2020

Thursday, August 20-Monday, October 5, 2020

Where:

Church Street Park

600 Church Street

Nashville, TN 37219

Contact:

Jackie Jones, 615-862-8400 or

Alexia Poe, 615-948-9339