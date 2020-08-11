Nashville: Heroin Investigation Leads to Arrest of Odman Perez, Faustino Torres-Pena & Christian Rodreguez

Nashville, TN (STL.News) A four-month investigation by North Precinct Crime Suppression Unit detectives into heroin sales in the Nashville area resulted in Friday’s seizures of three pounds of heroin, four grams of cocaine, one vehicle, and $25,170 cash.

Odman Perez, 21, Faustino Torres-Pena, 37, and Christian Rodreguez, 34, are each jailed on felony drug possession charges. Perez attempted to sell a kilo of heroin on Friday which resulted in his arrest and the execution of search warrants at the apartment residences of Torres-Pena (600 Whispering Hills Drive) and Rodreguez (4982 Edmondson Pike).

Seized from Rodreguez’s apartment were heroin, drug paraphernalia, and $25,128 cash. Cocaine was also recovered from a truck driven by Torres-Pena. He is free on $40,000 bond.

Perez remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bond. Rodreguez remains jailed on $76,000 bond.

West and Hermitage Precinct Crime Suppression Unit detectives and TBI assisted in this investigation.

