Nashua Man Martin Sheehan Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – Martin Sheehan, 27, of Nashua, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in October of 2018, Sheehan sold fentanyl on two occasions to a cooperating individual at locations in Nashua. In February of 2019, law enforcement officers arrested Sheehan at a motel. Officers recovered over 13 grams of fentanyl, which Sheehan admitted belonged to him.

Sheehan is scheduled to be sentenced on September 1, 2020.

“Fentanyl trafficking has caused tremendous damage to Nashua and other communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Through Operation S.O.S., we are fighting back against drug traffickers in Nashua by prosecuting them in federal court. By working closely with the Nashua Police Department to identify and prosecute fentanyl dealers, we are helping to improve health and safety in that city and the entire Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Nashua Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim H. Barth.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

