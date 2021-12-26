Myanmar – 30 Killed – Bodies Burned

More than 30 killed, bodies burned in Myanmar’s Kayah state

MYANMAR (STL.News) Human rights groups are accusing Myanmar’s military of committing a mass killing against civilians as they intensify an offensive against rebel forces in Kayah state.

The Save, the Children charity says two staff members were caught up in the violence and are missing.

The violence follows a week of government bombing and artillery fire that has forced thousands of people from their homes.

But there is fierce resistance from local ethnic groups.

Al Jazeera’s @Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube