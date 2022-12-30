My Great-Grandfather’s Life in the Great Depression

Manchester, however, was less affected. The biggest reason, I think, is that since the 19th century it had been a summer resort for wealthy people from Boston, New York and Philadelphia. In 1929, Vermonters drew nearly two and a half times as much income from the seasonal recreation business as they received from quarrying, according to “The New Deal in Vermont,” which cites a 1935 report to the Vermont State Planning Board and the National Resources Board. Despite the stories of wealthy investors leaping to their deaths, the reality is that rich people had more of a cushion than the poor and were able to keep spending during hard times. What was true of Vermont as a whole was even more the case for Manchester, which to this day is considered one of Vermont’s “gold towns” for its tourism-fueled wealth.My great-grandfather was a particular beneficiary. He helped build Hildene, the palatial home in Manchester of Robert Todd Lincoln, the son of President Abraham Lincoln, who became president of the Pullman Palace Car Co. Journal entries in the summer and fall of 1930 mention his building an airplane hangar for Peggy; that would be Mary Lincoln Beckwith, the president’s great-granddaughter, who was then the owner of Hildene.I emailed my cousin Rob about what I’d been finding. He responded by mailing me a box of Big Chief desk calendars for the years 1933 through 1939, plus a travel journal about a road trip my great-grandfather and his wife, Jessie, took to Florida and back in January 1931. (They saw whales and porpoises off Daytona Beach, marveled at citrus groves, celery fields and the sweet peas in bloom near Orlando and filled a bag with white sand in Miami.) The desk calendars had all of their pages torn out, but there was a stub for each day in which my great-grandfather noted important happenings. I read every one of them.As I had gathered from the first batch, my great-grandfather benefited from a succession of wealthy customers. They included Bartlett Arkell, the longtime president of Beech-Nut Packing Co.; Harry Herman Wehrhane, a New York City banker; Mrs. J.N. Pew Jr., an heir to the Sun Oil Co. fortune; and Peter H.B. Frelinghuysen, a lawyer and banker from New York. Several of his customers were benefactors in town. Arkell saved the Ekwanok Country Club from financial ruin during the Depression. Pew donated a stained-glass window to the First Congregational Church. Arkell and Wehrhane helped pay for Manchester’s first sewer system, according to “Manchester, Vermont: A Pleasant Land Among the Mountains, 1761-1961.”Reading between the lines, though, I saw that my great-grandfather wasn’t entirely insulated. In 1933 and 1934 he frequently noted days when no one worked. He did more jobs himself. He worked on his own house and his son’s. He found time to help his son, a funeral director, with his business. And he saw trouble around him. One horrific entry mentions a fellow businessman who hanged himself from a tree in his backyard.Things got better for him in 1935 and 1936, as they did nationally. “Lots of work now,” he recorded on June 10, 1935, and again that July 6. He shingled, plastered, built piazzas, put in steel beams and so forth. Life went on. There was a new Buick, a new truck, shopping trips to Troy, N.Y., Rotary Club dances, the circus, the Manchester Fair, summer vacations at Lake St. Catherine.One thing my great-grandfather had going for him was that most of his costs were variable — if business declined, he simply used fewer workers. He could have a dozen people working one week and none the next. I can’t help wondering about those workers. How did they scrape by when he had no work for them? I’m sure my great-grandfather was concerned for them, but the journals have no information about them.