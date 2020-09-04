Muskogee, Oklahoma; Derrick Leron Jordan Pleads Guilty To Failure To Register As Sex Offender

(STL.News) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Derrick Leron Jordan, age 49, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to Failure To Register As Sex Offender, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 2250(a)(1), 2250(a)(2)(B) and 2250(a)(3), punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Indictment alleges that from on or about December 14, 2018, until on or about March 24, 2020, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, and elsewhere, the defendant, an individual required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, after having received a felony conviction from the State of Oklahoma on or about April 22, 1999, for Rape First Degree and Oral Sodomy, traveled in interstate commerce and knowingly failed to register and update his registration as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Okmulgee Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

The Honorable Steven P. Shreder, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Jordan represented the United States at the change of plea hearing.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE