Multibagger smallcap breweries stock announces dividend

on Friday announced its first interim dividend for FY23 at the rate of 5% i.e Re 0.25 per share for stock having a face value of Rs 5 per share.

For the purpose of determining shareholders’ eligibility for the aforesaid dividend, the company has fixed December 2 as the record date.

“The dividend shall be paid on or before December 17, 2022, to those members, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in records of depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as of the closure of business hours of Friday, December 2, 2022, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” said the company filing.

Since September 21, 2010, the company has declared 10 dividends, Trendlyne data showed.

The company is also looking to change its name to Som Distilleries Breweries and Wineries or any other name.

“The Board considered and approved the change in name of the company from ‘Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited’ to ‘Som Distilleries Breweries & Wineries Limited’ or any other name made available by registrar of companies, subject to, approval of members, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and such other applicable statutory/regulatory authorities,” added the filing.

has been a multibagger stock with a one-year return of 207%, while its year-to-date return is at 197%