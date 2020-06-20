MPD: DeShawn Ennis Arrested in Gun Offense in 200 Block of N Street, Southwest

Second Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of N Street, Southwest

Washington, DC (STL.News) Second Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill While Armed (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of N Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announced a second arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, May 23, 2020, in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest.

At approximately 7:22 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Friday, June 5, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Southwest, DC was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun) in reference to this offense.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 22 year-old DeShawn Ennis, of Largo, MD, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault while Armed (Gun) in reference to this offense.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE