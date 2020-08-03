Motorola Solutions Acquires Global Video Security Solutions Provider Pelco for $110M in Cash, Continuing Investment in Video Security & Analytics

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Pelco, Inc., a global provider of video security solutions based in Fresno, California.

Pelco designs, develops and distributes end-to-end video technology, including video security cameras and video management system software. The company’s scalable solutions and commitment to service delivery enables customers of all sizes to mitigate risk, increase operational efficiencies and enhance safety.

“Video continues to play a more powerful role in enabling safer cities and securing businesses around the world,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Pelco’s track record of innovation, internationally recognized brand, global channel and customer installed base enable us to further expand our global footprint with enterprise and public safety customers.”