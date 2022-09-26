Moshnake, Axie Infinity, and TRON are Poised to Dominate the Crypto Market in 2022 – Tekedia

Since Bitcoin (BTC) was first introduced, cryptocurrencies have grown and been widely adopted, playing an increasingly important role in the global economy. Over the years, many digital currencies have emerged to provide new services and address new economic and social problems.

Axie Infinity (AXS), Tron (TRX), and the upcoming project Moshnake (MSH) are just a few examples of digital currencies designed to solve problems and incentivize users and traders.

Moshnake (MSH) is expected to provide more advanced capabilities for reward and transactional activities in the cryptocurrency market than Axie Infinity (AXS) and Tron (TRX), both of which already offer a lot of features necessary for profitability and more.

Tron (TRX)

The Tron network and its native cryptocurrency, TRX, were developed using the distributed ledger technology blockchain with the worldwide digital entertainment industry in mind. Users can use fast multiprotocol smart networks, and the platform also provides a multiprotocol infrastructure for app creators to employ in making entertainment-related programs.

The success of Tron (TRX) can be mainly attributed to its marketing strategy tailored specifically to the Asian market and putting the spotlight on its creator and CEO, Justin Sun. Given its incredibly active fan community, it’s not surprising that the futuristic-sounding Tron (TRX) has found some success.

The Tron (TRX) cryptocurrency is one of a kind since it approaches the market from an entirely new angle and with a different goal in mind. The fact that TRX doesn’t charge any transaction fees is impressive. There can be 2000 transactions processed every second on the Tron network.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

One of the most prominent NFT platforms, or non-fungible token systems, is Axie Infinity, which has sold at least $2 billion worth of NFTs. As NFTs continue to gain popularity, many see the Axie Infinity coin as a potentially massive alternative.

Keep your financial footing with the help of Axie Infinity (AXS), another cryptocurrency that could be useful. With the advent of NFTs, AXS has an unprecedentedly promising future.

According to CoinMarketCap, it is one of the most popular and influential cryptocurrency games. In DeFi, users can buy “Axies,” collect them, use them in competitions, and even trade them. Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the earliest “play-to-earn” (P2E) gaming platforms, where players can earn tokens by completing in-game objectives.

Moshnake (MSH)

Moshnake (MSH) is a blockchain-based game inspired by the classic arcade Snake game. It is a crypto-based game featuring a Play-to-Earn gameplay concept. Participants must purchase NFT snakes and then use them in various gaming modes to accumulate experience and rewards. Users can compete against the environment or other users in Player vs. Player and Player vs. Environment modes, respectively.

Getting rewarded in-game and progressing through the game’s stages requires consistent gameplay. The MSH token serves as the game’s governance token and may be used to acquire snake NFTs. Holders of MSH can play defined roles on the platform and have input into the game’s administration. Also, for a fee, participants can enter one of several unique tournaments with the chance to win substantial prizes.

