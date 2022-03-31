Morgantown: Shuron Howard admits to a Firearms Charge

Monongalia County man, Shuron Howard admits to a firearms charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Shuron Howard, of Morgantown, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Howard, 24, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Howard, a person prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having a pistol in May 2020 in Monongalia County.

Howard faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today