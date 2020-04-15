More Deaths Associated with COVID-19 Announced for the City of St Louis

Deaths Related to COVID-19 Continue in the City of St. Louis

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Deaths associated with COVID-19 in the City of St. Louis now stand at 26, after the Department of Health received notification today on the passing of an African American male and a Caucasian male, both in their 80’s. The Department announced that there are no plans to release additional information on the patients due to privacy laws.

The Department of Health continues to plead with the community to stay at home. If you must go out, physically distance yourself at least six feet from others. Wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth is recommended if you think you’ll come into contact with others. Another must is regularly washing your hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, there were10 pending COVID-19 test results approved by the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, 179 persons being monitored, and 723 positive cases in the City of St. Louis. For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.

Visit https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/ for accurate information relating to the COVID-19 pandemic or call the Department of Health’s hotline (314) 657-1499.