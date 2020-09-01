Montgomery Police Officers Charge Three Suspects with Theft and Stolen Vehicle Offenses

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District have charged Christopher Wells, age 34, and Marcus Wells, age 36, of the 5900 block of Rayburn Drive in Temple Hills, and Nitalia Rivera, age 31, of the 6200 block of Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights, with theft-related offenses and stolen vehicle-related offenses. Christopher Wells was also charged with resisting arrest after he fled on foot from officers.

On Tuesday, August 25, 4th District officers responded to the Home Depot store located at 14000 Georgia Avenue for the report of a shoplifting that had just occurred. Home Depot loss prevention personnel stated to police dispatchers that one suspect had stolen approximately $1,800 worth of merchandise from the store and that this suspect was currently inside a pick-up truck in the store parking lot. Store personnel also provided police dispatchers with the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. A computer check showed that the vehicle that the suspect was in had been reported as stolen on July 25 from Anne Arundel County.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect’s truck in the parking lot. Officers observed two suspects sitting inside the truck and a third suspect placing property, that was later determined to have been stolen from the Home Depot, into the bed of the truck. Upon seeing the police, the third suspect, later identified as Christopher Wells, immediately fled on foot from officers. A short time later, officers located Christopher Wells hiding inside another store located nearby on Georgia Avenue. Christopher Wells was transported to a local hospital by Fire and Rescue for treatment of injuries that he sustained after jumping a fence while fleeing from officers.

The other two suspects did not flee and were identified by officers as Marcus Wells and Rivera. They were arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit. Marcus Wells was released after posting a $6,500 bond. Rivera was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Christopher Wells charging him with theft of a motor vehicle, theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, and resisting arrest. On August 31, Christopher Wells was arrested on the strength of the warrant and transported to the Central Processing Unit. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.

