Montgomery Police Charged Robert Emmanuel Aderoju with Handgun & Traffic Offenses

Robert Emmanuel Aderoju Charged with Handgun & Traffic Offenses After Fleeing Traffic Stop in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Central Business District Team have charged Robert Emmanuel Aderoju, age 21, of the 500 block of Quackenbos Street in Northwest, Washington, D.C., with traffic and firearm-related offenses, to include possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, after he fled from officers in his vehicle during an August 5 traffic stop in downtown Silver Spring.

On Wednesday, August 5, at approximately 11:28 a.m., a 3rd District officer was on routine patrol and was driving in the area of Georgia Avenue and Sligo Avenue when he conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Sonata.

The officer identified the driver and sole occupant of the Sonata as Aderoju and determined that Aderoju was driving on an expired license. During a conversation with officers, Aderoju put his vehicle in drive and fled from the officers at a high rate of speed. Officers followed Aderoju and observed him fail to stop for the red light at Georgia Avenue and 13th Street. Officers continued to follow Aderoju as he fled and observed him driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue. Officers further observed Aderoju strike a vehicle on Georgia Avenue at Blair Road and continue to flee in the vehicle into the District of Columbia. The driver of the vehicle that Aderoju struck was not injured. Officers later located Aderoju’s vehicle abounded in the 7400 block of Blair Road in the District of Columbia after Aderoju had struck a vehicle that was traveling on Blair Road.

Officer towed Aderoju’s car to the 3rd District station and obtained a search and seizure warrant for the vehicle. During a search of Aderoju’s car, officers located a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun in a backpack on the floorboard of Aderoju’s car.

On August 13, officers obtained an arrest warrant for Aderoju charging him with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, and multiple traffic offenses.

On August 18, Aderoju turned himself into police. He is being held without bond.

