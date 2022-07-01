Montgomery Man Sentenced for Robbing a Bank

Montgomery Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Robbing a Bank and Discharging a Firearm While Committing the Crime

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, John Adam Vinson, Jr., 32, from Montgomery, Alabama, was sentenced to 360 months in prison following convictions for bank robbery and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to the plea agreement and other court documents, Vinson entered the Regions Bank branch located near Eastdale Mall in Montgomery on December 14, 2020. Vinson then pulled out a handgun and fired a shot into the desk of an empty teller station. A bank employee came out of her office and into the lobby area upon hearing the shot. Vinson immediately grabbed the employee and moved her to the door that accesses the teller counters.

When Vinson realized the employee could not open the door, he jumped over the counter and began opening the teller drawers. Vinson put money from the drawers into a bag, jumped back over the teller counter, and ran out of the bank. A Montgomery police officer spotted Vinson as he fled from the bank. When the officer confronted the fleeing suspect, Vinson fired his gun a second time—this time at the officer. Fortunately, the officer was not injured. When law enforcement officers took Vinson into custody, they seized from him a total of $18,378.00 in United States currency.

Vinson’s 30-year prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. The court also ordered that the proceeds of the robbery be returned to Regions Bank.

This case was investigated by the Montgomery Police Department, the FBI, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Valuable assistance was also provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark E. Andreu prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today