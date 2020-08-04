Montgomery County Police Arrested Stephanie Vasquez for DUI of Alcohol in Silver Spring

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News)  Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police-Alcohol Initiatives Unit have arrested and charged Stephanie Vasquez, age 25, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, with offenses to include driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On August 2, at approximately 1:20 a.m., an Alcohol Initiatives Unit officer in an unmarked police cruiser was driving northbound Georgia Avenue approaching Colesville Road in Silver Spring when the officer observed a person driving recklessly and committing numerous traffic violations.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Vasquez.  As the officer began to speak to Vasquez, he noted that in addition to her already observed erratic driving behavior, she was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment.  The officer administered sobriety tests and Vasquez was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol.  A loaded handgun was located in the glove compartment of Vasquez’ vehicle.

It was determined that Vasquez is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior criminal conviction.

Vasquez was transported to the Central Processing Unit.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
4 hours ago

Recent Posts

Minneapolis Man Derrick Lee Spillman Charged With Armed Robbery Spree Of Twin Cities Businesses

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a criminal complaint charging DERRICK…

5 mins ago

Former Pharmacy Owner Rbert Fazzini Admits Role in Large-Scale Illegal Kickback Scheme

(STL.News) – A Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacist today admitted participating in a conspiracy to…

11 mins ago

Department of Justice Awards Over $35 Million to Provide Housing to Victims

Department of Justice Awards Over $35 Million to Provide Housing to Victims of Human Trafficking…

14 mins ago

Carbondale Police Arrested Tevin D. Kirby & Alexsia L. Higgins for Aggravated Discharge of Firearm

Carbondale, IL (STL.News) On 08-03-2020 at approximately 1:35 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Department officers responded to…

41 mins ago

Baltimore County Police identified Crash Victim as Conrad Ellsworth

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) The front passenger in the crash on Ebenezer Road has died. He is identified…

48 mins ago

Sarasota County Man Benjamin Evans Claims $1 Million Prize From The Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News)  The Florida Lottery announces that Benjamin Evans, 49, of North Port, claimed a $1…

1 hour ago