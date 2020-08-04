Montgomery County Police Arrested Stephanie Vasquez for DUI of Alcohol in Silver Spring

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police-Alcohol Initiatives Unit have arrested and charged Stephanie Vasquez, age 25, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, with offenses to include driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On August 2, at approximately 1:20 a.m., an Alcohol Initiatives Unit officer in an unmarked police cruiser was driving northbound Georgia Avenue approaching Colesville Road in Silver Spring when the officer observed a person driving recklessly and committing numerous traffic violations.

The officer stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Vasquez. As the officer began to speak to Vasquez, he noted that in addition to her already observed erratic driving behavior, she was exhibiting signs of alcohol impairment. The officer administered sobriety tests and Vasquez was arrested at the scene for driving under the influence of alcohol. A loaded handgun was located in the glove compartment of Vasquez’ vehicle.

It was determined that Vasquez is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a prior criminal conviction.

Vasquez was transported to the Central Processing Unit.

