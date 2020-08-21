Montgomery County Detectives Investigate Homicide of Keyon Hebron in Germantown

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the homicide of a 22-year-old male and the shooting of a 19-year-old male that occurred late yesterday evening inside a home in Germantown.

On Thursday, August 20, at approximately 11:43 p.m., The Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls for the report of a shooting that had just occurred inside a home in the 18800 block of Bent Willow Circle. 5th District officers located the two victims inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures on both victims. Fire and Rescue personnel responded and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The 22-year-old victim, identified as Keyon Hebron, of an unconfirmed address, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding this homicide and/or shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Callers may remain anonymous. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online here:

Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

