Mogadore: Andrew Dodson Found Guilty of Threating

Mogadore Man, Andrew F. Dodson Found Guilty of Threating to Retaliate Against Witness

A Mogadore man was found guilty on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, of obstructing justice by retaliating against a witness. Andrew F. Dodson, 33, was convicted by a federal jury following a three-day trial before Judge Donald C. Nugent in Cleveland.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, in July 2021, federal authorities began an investigation into Dodson following his arrest for OVI and possession of chemicals that could be used to make explosive devices. During the investigation, Dodson lied to federal authorities and pleaded guilty to making false statements in November 2021. Court records state that Dodson was allowed to remain on bond and in the community following his guilty plea.

During this time, Dodson came into possession of a witness statement given to federal authorities during the prior investigation. Court documents show that Dodson then contacted and threatened the witness with the intent to retaliate due to the witness’s cooperation. Dodson was later arrested.

Dodson is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28, 2022, and faces a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI Cleveland. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brian S. Deckert and Jason W. White.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today