MoDOT Plans Yearlong I-64 Closure in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 21, 2026 (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is preparing for a major construction project that will shut down a section of eastbound Interstate 64 in St. Louis for approximately one year, creating significant changes for commuters, businesses, residents, and visitors traveling through the city’s Midtown corridor.

The planned closure, expected to begin in fall 2027 and continue until fall 2028, will affect eastbound I-64, also known as Highway 40, between Vandeventer Avenue and Compton Avenue.

The project involves replacing an aging elevated interstate bridge, redesigning portions of the interchange at Grand Boulevard and making additional improvements intended to modernize one of St. Louis’ important transportation corridors.

Although the full eastbound closure is expected to last about 12 months, construction activities for the broader project are scheduled to continue into late 2029.

MoDOT held a public meeting Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at City Foundry STL to discuss the proposed improvements and provide residents and other stakeholders an opportunity to comment on the plans.

The department is accepting public comments through November 4, 2026.

Why MoDOT Is Closing Interstate 64

The primary reason for the closure is the deteriorating condition of the eastbound I-64 bridge over Vandeventer Avenue.

According to MoDOT, the bridge has reached the end of its useful life and requires replacement rather than routine maintenance.

The department has identified aging infrastructure throughout the central I-64 corridor, including several bridges that need major repairs or reconstruction.

The upcoming project follows recommendations developed through MoDOT’s Future64 initiative, which examined transportation needs along the interstate corridor through central St. Louis.

The study considered vehicle traffic, pedestrian safety, bicycle access, neighborhood connectivity, and the long-term condition of the transportation infrastructure.

Replacing the eastbound bridge will require removing the existing elevated structure and building a replacement that can serve motorists for decades.

Because demolition and reconstruction are complex, MoDOT determined that a full eastbound closure would be necessary for about one year.

Rather than completing individual projects over several separate construction periods, transportation officials plan to coordinate additional improvements during the shutdown.

This approach is intended to reduce the overall duration of major construction disruptions along the corridor.

When Will Interstate 64 Close?

MoDOT has outlined the following preliminary construction schedule:

Summer 2027: Construction activities are expected to begin.

Construction activities are expected to begin. Fall 2027: Eastbound I-64 between Vandeventer and Compton is projected to close.

Eastbound I-64 between Vandeventer and Compton is projected to close. Fall 2028: The closed eastbound section is expected to reopen.

The closed eastbound section is expected to reopen. Late 2029: The broader construction project, including additional bridge rehabilitation, is scheduled for completion.

These dates represent current projections and could change as engineering, contracting, and construction planning progress.

MoDOT expects to provide more detailed construction scheduling information during another public meeting in summer 2027.

That meeting is planned after MoDOT awards the construction contract.

Importantly, the proposed yearlong shutdown applies to the eastbound interstate section. It does not mean that all of I-64 through downtown St. Louis will be closed for a year.

Where Will Traffic Be Detoured?

The most immediate concern for motorists will be navigating the detour around the closed eastbound interstate.

MoDOT plans to redirect affected eastbound traffic onto Vandeventer Avenue and Forest Park Avenue.

Those streets will temporarily carry additional vehicles that would otherwise travel along the interstate.

The detour could create considerable congestion, particularly during weekday morning and evening commuting periods.

Motorists traveling from western St. Louis County toward downtown may need to adjust their routes or allow additional travel time.

The project could also affect drivers heading toward major Midtown destinations, including Saint Louis University, the Grand Center Arts District, and surrounding medical, educational, and entertainment facilities.

MoDOT has acknowledged that travel through the detour area will be slower than normal because of increased traffic volumes.

The department plans to coordinate with the city of St. Louis to monitor traffic conditions and adjust signal timing along the detour.

Traffic management will be especially important where interstate traffic mixes with local vehicles, pedestrians, bicyclists and public transportation.

Drivers should also anticipate changes to interstate access ramps during construction.

Major Changes Planned at Grand Boulevard

The project extends beyond replacing the deteriorating bridge.

MoDOT also plans significant changes to the eastbound I-64 interchange at Grand Boulevard.

One notable improvement is a new roundabout designed to serve traffic on Grand Boulevard and Compton Avenue.

The redesigned interchange is intended to improve traffic movement and simplify connections between the interstate and surrounding streets.

Current plans call for removing the existing loop ramp connecting eastbound I-64 to Grand Boulevard and replacing that connection through the redesigned interchange.

The Bernard/Market exit ramp is also scheduled to close permanently, with its traffic connections incorporated into the new roundabout arrangement.

Additionally, the eastbound Papin Street entrance ramp will be closed during the main construction period while its bridge undergoes rehabilitation.

These changes mean motorists who regularly use the Grand Boulevard interchange will need to adjust to a different traffic configuration after construction.

The project also includes wider sidewalks and improvements intended to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

Additional Bridge Repairs Planned

MoDOT plans to use the eastbound closure to complete work on other structures along the corridor.

Project materials identify work on 11 additional bridges and the eastbound Grand Boulevard interchange.

The improvements include rehabilitation of the westbound I-64 bridge in the Vandeventer area and widening the Compton Avenue bridge over the interstate.

The Compton bridge improvements are intended to provide additional accommodations for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

Westbound bridge rehabilitation is expected to occur largely after the eastbound replacement work is completed.

That means drivers could encounter additional lane restrictions or construction-related disruptions after eastbound I-64 reopens.

However, the department has not announced a comparable yearlong full closure of westbound I-64 as part of the current plan.

The broader objective is to address aging infrastructure while improving the movement of vehicles and people through the corridor.

Potential Impact on St. Louis Businesses

A yearlong interstate closure could present substantial challenges for businesses operating near the construction zone.

The Midtown area includes restaurants, retailers, entertainment venues, offices, educational institutions, and residential developments.

Businesses near Grand Boulevard, Forest Park Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue could experience changes in customer traffic patterns as motorists seek alternate routes.

Some businesses may benefit from increased traffic passing their locations, while others could face reduced accessibility or congestion that discourages customers.

Delivery companies, contractors, and service providers may also need to adjust schedules to account for slower travel.

For restaurants and entertainment establishments, convenient access and predictable travel times can influence customer decisions.

Businesses that depend on customers arriving from St. Louis County or other parts of the metropolitan area may need to provide updated driving directions during the construction period.

The project could also complicate travel for visitors attending concerts, sporting events, university activities, and other major gatherings.

These are potential economic and logistical consequences, not documented losses. MoDOT has not provided a verified estimate of business revenue that might be affected by the closure.

Hospitals, Universities and Public Transportation

The construction zone is located near several important St. Louis institutions.

Saint Louis University and its surrounding medical and educational facilities are major destinations that could see changes in traffic patterns.

Students, employees, patients, and visitors traveling through the corridor may need additional time to reach appointments, classes, or workplaces.

The Grand Boulevard area also provides connections to MetroLink and MetroBus services.

MoDOT says some construction activities could affect MetroLink operations, particularly when work takes place near rail lines.

The department plans to coordinate with Metro to avoid construction over operating train lines whenever possible.

Temporary closures of portions of Clayton Avenue and Vandeventer Avenue may also be necessary during bridge demolition and reconstruction.

MoDOT expects much of the work requiring street closures to occur at night, when traffic volumes are generally lower.

Nevertheless, the potential for temporary disruptions makes coordination with transportation providers and nearby institutions an important part of the project.

Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Remains a Priority

The project is not limited to moving vehicles more efficiently.

MoDOT’s Future64 initiative also emphasizes improving connections between neighborhoods, educational facilities, businesses and recreational destinations.

The existing interstate creates physical barriers between portions of Midtown.

Improvements to sidewalks, intersections, and bicycle facilities are intended to make the corridor easier to navigate for people who do not drive.

During construction, pedestrian safety will require particular attention because additional interstate traffic will be redirected onto city streets.

MoDOT’s detour planning materials include measures such as improved intersection markings, warning signs, additional lighting at temporary traffic signals, and pedestrian signal timing adjustments.

The department also plans to use leading pedestrian intervals at certain intersections, allowing pedestrians to begin crossing before vehicles receive a green signal.

These measures are intended to reduce conflicts between pedestrians and turning vehicles.

The Compton Avenue bridge improvements will add bicycle accommodations, while the Grand Boulevard interchange redesign will include wider sidewalks.

Long-term plans for the corridor also include connections that support the Brickline Greenway.

Public Concerns About Traffic Congestion

Public involvement has been part of the Future64 planning process.

MoDOT’s summary of an earlier public meeting on April 30, 2026, recorded 156 in-person attendees, 1,217 online participants, and 47 submitted comments.

Concerns included traffic congestion, detour operations, and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Some participants supported broader changes originally considered during the Future64 study.

Others expressed concerns about removing existing interstate access points, particularly connections affecting businesses and entertainment venues.

MoDOT subsequently retained certain westbound access arrangements for additional study rather than proceeding with all of the earlier proposals.

The department’s current project concentrates heavily on the eastbound interstate improvements while preserving opportunities to evaluate other potential changes.

The October 21 meeting gave residents, commuters, and businesses another opportunity to review the plans.

Public feedback could help identify practical issues involving access, traffic flow and construction coordination before the project begins.

What Drivers Should Expect Before Construction

The full eastbound closure remains approximately one year away, giving transportation officials and commuters time to prepare.

However, construction activity is expected to begin before the complete interstate shutdown.

Motorists should expect temporary traffic restrictions, ramp changes, and other preliminary work as the project advances.

The precise dates and durations of individual restrictions will depend on the final construction schedule.

MoDOT plans another public meeting in summer 2027 to provide more detailed information after the construction contract is awarded.

For regular commuters, advance planning could help reduce frustration once the detour takes effect.

Employers with workers traveling through Midtown may need to consider flexible arrival times or alternative commuting arrangements.

Businesses could benefit from communicating updated access instructions to customers and delivery services.

Residents near the detour should also monitor announcements regarding traffic signal changes, temporary street restrictions and nighttime construction.

Why the Project Matters for St. Louis

Interstate 64 is one of the region’s major east-west transportation routes, connecting St. Louis County with the central city and downtown.

The highway supports commuting, commerce, tourism and access to educational and medical institutions.

Maintaining that infrastructure is important to the region’s long-term transportation system.

Although the planned closure will create substantial inconvenience, the project aims to address structural deficiencies that routine repairs cannot resolve indefinitely.

The Grand Boulevard interchange improvements also present an opportunity to modernize traffic movements and improve neighborhood connectivity.

The central challenge will be managing the immediate disruption while delivering infrastructure improvements that serve St. Louis for decades.

The project’s success will depend not only on construction progress but also on clear public communication, effective detour management, and coordination among MoDOT, city officials, transit providers, and nearby institutions.

MoDOT is accepting public comments on the project through November 4, 2026.

Residents, commuters, businesses, and other stakeholders can review project information through the department’s official website.

MoDOT’s Future64 project pages provide additional details on bridge replacement, interchange improvements, construction schedules, and public participation opportunities.

Motorists should continue monitoring official announcements as construction approaches because specific closure dates and traffic restrictions may change.

For now, the key information is that eastbound I-64 between Vandeventer and Compton is projected to close for about one year beginning in fall 2027, with the broader construction program continuing through late 2029.

The project is one of the most consequential upcoming transportation disruptions in central St. Louis, but it also offers an opportunity to replace aging infrastructure and improve a corridor that serves residents, businesses, and visitors throughout the metropolitan region.