I-64 Closure Frustrates Metro East Drivers

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) I-64 Closure – A major closure of westbound Interstate 64 is testing the patience of Metro East commuters as Illinois transportation crews undertake an intensive round of bridge repairs and highway resurfacing.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed westbound I-64 between Interstate 255 and 18th Street in St. Clair County at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. The interstate is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, weather permitting.

The roughly 10-day shutdown is allowing crews to repair five bridges and resurface the roadway, IDOT officials said. The concentrated construction schedule is intended to accomplish work that would be considerably more difficult while maintaining traffic through the corridor.

For motorists who regularly use I-64 to travel from communities in the Metro East toward downtown St. Louis, however, the project has meant longer trips, unfamiliar detours and concerns about traffic conditions around the closure.

I-64 Closure – Drivers report longer commutes

The effects became apparent soon after the closure began.

First Alert 4 reported that commuter Lilia Rojero said the detour added about 20 to 30 minutes to her drive to work. Another driver, Gilberto Huergo, described having difficulty finding an alternate route after encountering the shutdown.

The experiences highlight how important the affected stretch of I-64 is to the region’s transportation network.

Westbound I-64 carries traffic from St. Clair County toward East St. Louis, the Mississippi River and St. Louis. Closing the highway for more than a week means traffic normally spread across several routes can be concentrated onto the designated detour and other alternatives motorists choose.

IDOT warned before construction began that drivers should expect delays and encouraged motorists to consider alternate routes.

I-64 Closure – IDOT establishes I-255 and I-55/70 detour

The official detour directs westbound I-64 traffic north on I-255 and then west on I-55/70 toward East St. Louis and the Mississippi River.

The Illinois 111 westbound access ramps also remain closed during construction.

Drivers unfamiliar with the Metro East interstate system may want to allow extra travel time, particularly during morning and afternoon commutes.

IDOT is also asking motorists approaching construction areas to slow down, watch for changing traffic conditions, follow construction signs and avoid using mobile devices while driving.

I-64 Closure – Why IDOT closed the entire highway

While a complete interstate closure creates significant short-term disruption, IDOT officials say attempting to perform the repairs while keeping westbound I-64 partially open presented its own problems.

IDOT District Engineer Joe Monroe told First Alert 4 that staged construction would have left, at most, only one lane available. He also said a staged approach would make it harder for crews to deliver the quality of finished work expected from the project.

The full closure gives construction crews access to the roadway without continually shifting westbound traffic around individual work zones.

It also allows multiple project elements — including work on five bridges and pavement resurfacing — to be performed during the same concentrated closure.

The tradeoff is a difficult 10 days for motorists.

Instead of months of intermittent restrictions or reduced capacity, drivers face a complete interruption of westbound traffic through the affected segment.

Drivers raise concern about Illinois 157

Beyond additional travel time, some motorists have raised concerns about the traffic configuration near Illinois 157.

First Alert 4 reported that southbound Illinois 157 traffic entering westbound I-64 near the closure does not have a normal entrance lane under the current configuration. Vehicles can enter directly into a highway traffic lane, raising concerns for drivers encountering vehicles moving at interstate speeds.

The television station reported that it contacted IDOT regarding the issue.

Motorists traveling through the area should be especially alert for merging vehicles and temporary traffic patterns while construction continues.

Temporary configurations around major highway closures can create conditions that differ substantially from motorists’ normal routines. Drivers familiar with an interchange may encounter barriers, lane changes or detours that were not present before construction began.

Project comes amid extensive Illinois road spending

The I-64 repairs are part of a much larger period of transportation investment across Illinois.

IDOT’s Fiscal Year 2026 Annual Highway Improvement Program totals approximately $6.36 billion when current-year projects and projects funded through previous appropriations but scheduled for implementation during fiscal 2026 are combined.

The state says federal infrastructure funding and Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois capital program are helping finance road and bridge improvements.

For the Metro East, that investment has translated into a highly visible construction season involving interstates, bridges and other heavily traveled routes.

Major projects can create an unusual challenge for transportation planners. The same roads that need substantial repairs are often the roads motorists can least afford to lose.

I-64 is a prime example.

The interstate serves as a major east-west route connecting Metro East communities with East St. Louis and the Missouri side of the metropolitan area. A complete westbound shutdown therefore has consequences extending beyond the immediate construction zone.

A short closure with a large regional impact

The current project demonstrates why even relatively short interstate closures can have broad consequences across the St. Louis region.

Traffic displaced from I-64 does not disappear. It moves onto I-255, I-55/70, local streets, and other regional routes.

That can increase congestion well beyond the construction zone and create longer travel times for motorists who may not normally use I-64.

The disruption can be especially noticeable during weekday commuting periods, when thousands of motorists are traveling between Illinois and Missouri for work, appointments, deliveries and other daily activities.

IDOT acknowledged before the closure that delays were expected.

For commuters facing those delays every morning and afternoon, the promise of improved bridges and a smoother roadway may offer little consolation until the barricades are removed.

When will westbound I-64 reopen?

Under IDOT’s current schedule, westbound I-64 between I-255 and 18th Street is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.

The reopening remains weather dependent.

Until then, the official detour remains northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70.

Drivers should continue allowing additional travel time and watching for temporary traffic configurations near interchanges affected by the project.

For IDOT, the strategy is essentially to accept a period of concentrated disruption in exchange for completing substantial bridge and pavement work without months of staged construction.

For Metro East motorists caught in the resulting congestion, Aug. 24 may not arrive soon enough.

Sources: Illinois Department of Transportation and First Alert 4.