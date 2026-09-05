Trump Arms Saudi Arabia as Iran-Houthi Threat Grows

The centerpiece is a proposed $5 billion Foreign Military Sale involving more than 10,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended Range, or JDAM-ER, guidance kits, along with thousands of 500-pound and 2,000-pound bombs and supporting equipment. The State Department also approved a separate potential $750 million sale of 60 AGT-1500 engines used in Saudi Arabia’s M1 Abrams tanks.

Taken together, the Saudi packages could be worth approximately $5.75 billion if ultimately completed.

The timing is particularly significant. Saudi Arabia is increasingly finding itself exposed to threats from multiple directions as the broader confrontation involving the United States, Iran and Iranian-aligned forces expands.

Reuters reported in August that Saudi officials believed the kingdom faced the possibility of coordinated attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi militias from the north and Yemen’s Houthis from the south. Saudi officials said they had observed movements of missiles and drones that suggested preparations for coordinated operations.

Meanwhile, Saudi shipping and energy infrastructure are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

On Sept. 2, Saudi Arabia said an Iranian attack on an oil tanker belonging to the kingdom’s national shipping company killed two sailors. Days earlier, two tankers carrying Saudi crude were attacked while traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The result is a Saudi Arabia that may be moving from a period of relative regional de-escalation toward a much more dangerous military posture.

What the United States Approved

The largest proposed transaction involves approximately 10,004 JDAM guidance kits.

The package reportedly includes:

5,004 KMU-572 JDAM guidance kits

5,000 KMU-556 JDAM guidance kits

5,004 BLU-111 500-pound general-purpose bombs

5,000 BLU-117 2,000-pound general-purpose bombs

Fuzes and target-detection equipment

Containers and support equipment

Spare parts and consumables

Engineering and technical assistance

Logistics and maintenance support

The principal contractor would be Boeing.

JDAM technology transforms conventional unguided bombs into precision-guided weapons using guidance equipment. The extended-range version adds additional capability, allowing aircraft to release weapons farther from their targets.

Defense publication Breaking Defense reported that Boeing has previously described the extended-range version as capable of traveling more than 45 miles, although actual operational range depends on factors including release altitude and aircraft speed.

That capability could become particularly important for Saudi combat aircraft facing increasingly sophisticated missile and air-defense environments.

Saudi Arabia’s Abrams Tanks Get Support

The Trump administration simultaneously approved a second potential Saudi transaction worth approximately $750 million.

That package involves 60 AGT-1500 engines, which power M1 Abrams tanks, along with associated equipment and support.

Honeywell would serve as the principal contractor.

While the JDAM transaction strengthens Saudi Arabia’s aerial strike capabilities, the Abrams engine package supports the kingdom’s heavy ground forces.

Together, the two packages therefore address very different components of Saudi military readiness.

Why Washington Is Arming Riyadh Now

The regional security environment has changed dramatically.

Saudi Arabia spent years attempting to reduce tensions with Iran and disengage from the costly Yemen war. But developments during 2026 have again placed Riyadh closer to the center of the confrontation.

The Houthis are particularly important.

The Iran-aligned movement controls much of northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and possesses a substantial inventory of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones capable of threatening Saudi territory and maritime traffic.

Saudi Arabia has firsthand experience with that threat after years of Houthi missile and drone attacks during the Yemen conflict.

But the current danger extends beyond Saudi cities.

It involves global shipping lanes and energy infrastructure.

The Red Sea Is Becoming a Strategic Battlefield

Saudi Arabia depends heavily on secure maritime routes.

To its east sits the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

To its west sits the Red Sea, leading south toward the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait between Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

Both waterways are crucial to international commerce and global energy markets.

That geography gives Iran and the Houthis significant strategic leverage.

Reuters reported in July that Iran had asked the Houthis to prepare for the possibility of closing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait if U.S. attacks struck Iranian electrical infrastructure. Sources close to the Houthis said missiles and drones had been positioned in areas overlooking the strategic waterway.

The Houthis subsequently threatened what amounted to a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia.

Such an operation could threaten Saudi oil exports through the Red Sea while instability in the Strait of Hormuz simultaneously threatens Gulf exports.

Reuters estimated that blocking Saudi Red Sea exports could potentially disrupt another 7% of global oil supply.

That possibility explains why the Saudi-Houthi confrontation is no longer simply a Yemen problem.

It is a global economic risk.

Saudi Oil Tankers Are Already Changing Behavior

Indications suggest the threat is affecting commercial operations.

Reuters reported in August that Saudi crude exports from Red Sea terminals increasingly used vessels that switched off their Automatic Identification System signals.

Tankers become harder to track publicly when AIS transmissions are disabled.

Analysts cited by Reuters said recent crude loadings from Yanbu were conducted this way as operators sought to reduce their exposure to possible Houthi attacks.

The development demonstrates how military threats can affect energy markets even before infrastructure is destroyed.

Shipping companies may change routes.

Insurance premiums can increase.

Tankers may operate differently.

Oil prices can react.

And governments may deploy additional naval forces.

Trump Has Already Backed Saudi Action

The weapons announcement also fits within a broader change in U.S.-Saudi military cooperation under President Donald Trump.

Axios reported in July that Trump supported Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s decision to conduct strikes against Houthi targets after escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni movement.

That confrontation represented one of the most serious Saudi-Houthi escalations in years.

It also suggested that Washington was increasingly comfortable with Saudi Arabia assuming a larger military role against Iranian-aligned forces.

That distinction matters.

The United States does not necessarily have to conduct every operation itself.

Saudi Arabia possesses one of the Middle East’s largest and best-equipped air forces.

Providing Riyadh with thousands of precision-guided weapons allows Saudi forces to assume more responsibility for defending Saudi territory and potentially striking hostile forces threatening the kingdom.

Iran Remains the Larger Strategic Problem

The Houthis cannot be viewed entirely separately from Iran.

The movement has its own leadership, interests, and domestic political objectives, and describing it simply as an Iranian puppet would oversimplify the relationship.

Nevertheless, Tehran has provided significant military and political support to the Houthis, and Iranian support has helped strengthen the group’s missile and drone capabilities.

The relationship has become increasingly consequential as the confrontation between Washington and Tehran has expanded.

Reuters reported in July that Iran had communicated with the Houthis about preparations involving the Bab el-Mandeb.

The danger for Saudi Arabia is therefore a potential multi-front conflict.

Threats could emerge from:

Iran to the northeast.

Iran-backed Iraqi militias to the north.

Houthis in Yemen to the south.

Maritime attacks in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

Maritime attacks in the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb.

That geographic reality helps explain Riyadh’s demand for additional precision weapons.

Saudi Arabia’s Two-Front Problem

Saudi officials have publicly indicated that they are preparing for threats from more than one direction.

Reuters reported Aug. 7 that a senior Saudi official said the kingdom expected potentially coordinated attacks involving Iraqi militias and the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia said it had observed drone and missile movements consistent with preparations for such operations.

That represents a substantially different military challenge from simply defending against attacks launched from Yemen.

Saudi Arabia must protect an enormous territory.

Critical infrastructure includes oil fields, refineries, pipelines, desalination plants, electrical facilities, airports, military bases and ports.

Saudi oil infrastructure is particularly important because a successful attack can affect global energy markets almost immediately.

Saudi Shipping Is Already Under Attack

The threat is no longer theoretical.

On Sept. 1, two supertankers carrying Saudi crude were struck by unidentified projectiles while traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

Both vessels reportedly carried approximately 2 million barrels of Saudi crude.

No casualties were initially reported from those attacks.

The following day, however, Saudi Arabia said another attack involving a tanker owned by national shipping company Bahri resulted in the deaths of two Filipino sailors.

Saudi Arabia attributed that attack to Iran.

Those incidents dramatically increase the stakes.

The conflict is increasingly threatening not only military targets but the commercial infrastructure responsible for transporting Saudi Arabia’s most important export.

The Arms Sales Are Not Final Yet

There is an important qualification.

The Sept. 4 announcements do not mean Saudi Arabia has already received 10,000 JDAMs.

The State Department approved potential Foreign Military Sales and notified Congress.

That begins another part of the process.

Congress can review proposed transactions, and negotiations between governments and contractors must still occur.

Final quantities, equipment configurations, and dollar values can change before contracts are completed.

Breaking Defense noted that congressional notifications frequently differ from eventual contracts in both quantities and total value.

Therefore, describing the announcement as an immediate transfer of $5.75 billion worth of weapons would be inaccurate.

It is authorization for potential transactions.

Middle East Risk Snapshot

Flashpoint Current Risk Why It Matters U.S.-Iran confrontation EXTREME Direct military escalation could spread regionally Strait of Hormuz EXTREME Critical global oil-export corridor Saudi-Iran tensions VERY HIGH Saudi shipping and infrastructure threatened Saudi-Houthi conflict VERY HIGH Missiles, drones, and Red Sea shipping risk Bab el-Mandeb VERY HIGH Potential disruption of Red Sea commerce Iran-backed Iraqi militias HIGH Possible northern threat to Saudi Arabia Saudi energy infrastructure VERY HIGH Attacks could rapidly affect world oil markets Wider Gulf escalation EXTREME Multiple armed actors could enter conflict

The most dangerous feature of the current situation is not necessarily any single battlefield.

It is the possibility that several battlefields could merge into one regional confrontation.

What the Weapons Package Signals

Washington’s decision appears to send several messages simultaneously.

First, the United States intends to maintain Saudi Arabia as a heavily armed strategic partner.

Second, Washington wants Riyadh capable of defending itself against increasingly sophisticated missile and drone threats.

Third, Saudi Arabia may be expected to assume more responsibility for confronting threats originating from Yemen and elsewhere in the region.

Fourth, the United States is showing Iran that attacks against American regional partners could produce additional military cooperation rather than weaken those relationships.

The scale of the JDAM request is especially noteworthy.

More than 10,000 precision-guidance kits represent a substantial potential inventory.

This is not merely replacement equipment for a handful of aircraft.

It represents the ability to sustain significant air operations if Saudi Arabia again finds itself engaged in prolonged combat.

What Happens Next

Congress now has an opportunity to review the proposed sales.

Assuming lawmakers do not block them, negotiations can proceed toward contracts and eventual delivery.

Those deliveries would take time.

The more immediate question is whether Saudi Arabia will need additional weapons before the new equipment becomes available.

That depends largely on Iran and the Houthis.

If attacks against Saudi shipping, oil infrastructure or territory continue, Riyadh could face pressure to respond militarily.

The Houthis have demonstrated that they possess weapons capable of threatening Saudi territory and commercial shipping.

Iran-backed groups in Iraq create another potential front.

And attacks around the Strait of Hormuz have demonstrated the vulnerability of Saudi energy exports.

For the Trump administration, strengthening Saudi Arabia therefore accomplishes something larger than another foreign military sale.

It reinforces one of Washington’s most important Gulf partners at precisely the moment when the Middle East’s network of conflicts threatens to converge.

Saudi Arabia spent several years attempting to stay outside another major regional war.

That strategy is becoming increasingly difficult.

The kingdom now finds itself geographically positioned between Iran, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and the Houthis while simultaneously depending on two maritime corridors that are increasingly vulnerable to attack.

Washington’s answer is becoming clearer: give Riyadh more military capability to defend itself and deter further attacks.

Whether that additional firepower produces deterrence—or contributes to another escalation—may become one of the most consequential questions facing the Middle East during the remainder of 2026.