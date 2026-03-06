Para alpine skier Eriksson and guide Smith strive for a podium finish at their first Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina.

Eriksson and Smith Target Milano-Cortina Podium in Paralympics

Para alpine skier Zeb Eriksson and his guide Jesse Smith are gearing up for their Paralympic debut at the Milano-Cortina Games, set to take place from March 6 to March 15, 2026. With both athletes determined to make their mark on the competition, their focus is firmly set on standing atop the podium in Italy, a goal driven by a passion for the sport and a shared commitment to excellence.

Zeb Eriksson, a 22-year-old alpine skier from Sweden, has faced significant challenges on his journey to the Paralympics. Eriksson was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at a young age, which has only fueled his determination to succeed in a sport known for its rigorous demands. "Every race is an opportunity to showcase not just my skills but the hard work I’ve put into this journey," he said in a recent interview.

Jesse Smith, Eriksson’s guide, is no stranger to competitive skiing. With years of experience in the sport, he has dedicated himself to ensuring Eriksson’s success on the slopes. “Racing with Zeb is an incredible experience,” Smith noted. “He has an amazing drive, and together, we have built a strong partnership.”

The Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina will mark a pivotal chapter for both athletes, as they go head-to-head with some of the best para alpine skiers from around the world. With adaptive technologies and techniques continually advancing, Eriksson’s unique skill set offers him an edge. Each downhill run will be closely watched, with the world eager to see how he performs under the high stakes of this prestigious event.

The event will take place across various stunning venues in Lombardia and Veneto, Italy, and the scenic slopes promise to present both a challenging and exhilarating experience for all competitors. With the stunning backdrop of the Dolomites, the athletes will not only be racing against the clock but battling the natural elements of snow and temperature as well.

A Commitment to Excellence

Both Eriksson and Smith are committed to rigorous training and preparation in the lead-up to the Games. The duo has been working closely with coaches and sports psychologists, focusing not just on their physical performance but also on mental resilience. "It’s important to stay focused and calm in the heat of competition," Eriksson said.

Their training regimen includes a mix of on-slope practice and strength-building exercises. Furthermore, Eriksson has employed cutting-edge adaptive skiing techniques, which allow him to maximize his speed and efficiency on the course. Meanwhile, Smith’s role as a guide goes beyond physical navigation; he is also tasked with providing strategic insights, ensuring that Eriksson is always one step ahead in his decision-making.

A Growing Community of Para Athletes

The rise of para sports in recent years has brought about increased visibility and support for athletes like Eriksson. The Milano-Cortina Paralympics marks a continued effort toward inclusivity in winter sports, and Eriksson is proud to be part of this movement. “I hope my participation inspires others,” he stated. “I want to show that anything is possible, regardless of your circumstances.”

The development of para sports has been significant, with advancements in equipment and increased opportunities for athletes to compete at high levels. Organizations and sponsors have begun to recognize the talent and determination of para athletes, leading to further investment in their training and development.

Setting the Stage for Success

As the Milano-Cortina Games approach, Eriksson and Smith are keenly aware of the challenges ahead but remain focused on their ultimate goal. Their commitment to winning a medal is unwavering, driven by a mutual respect and camaraderie developed through countless hours of training.

As Eriksson aptly summarized, “Every heartbeat on that slope counts. The thrill of the competition, the exhilaration of speed, and the chance to make history are what drive me.”

Fans and supporters eagerly anticipate watching the duo as they compete on the world stage in March 2026. The excitement surrounding their journey has created a buzz, with many following their progress through social media channels, further amplifying their story.

Community Support and Engagement

In the lead-up to the Games, there are plans for events aimed at raising awareness and support for para athletes. Fundraising initiatives and community engagement activities have gained traction, creating a platform for many to rally behind Eriksson and Smith. Their story has touched many, proving that courage and resilience can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.

As the countdown to the Paralympic Games begins, Eriksson and Smith stand ready to make their mark in history. Their journey exemplifies the spirit of the Paralympics—a testament to overcoming obstacles and striving for greatness.

Conclusion: Eyes on the Prize

The Milano-Cortina Games are set to shine a spotlight on para alpine skiing, with Eriksson and his guide Smith embodying the tenacity and spirit of these athletes. As they prepare to head to Italy, their dedication to excellence offers inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere.

Will they secure a place on the podium? The world will be watching as these two competitors aim high and push the boundaries of determination and skill.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Games draw nearer, and support Eriksson and Smith on their exhilarating journey in pursuit of Paralympic glory.