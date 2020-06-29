MOA Signed between Bureau of Diplomatic Security & Peace Corps

Memorandum of Agreement between the Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the Peace Corps on Security Support Abroad Honored at June 29 Ceremony

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Department of State, Bureau of Diplomatic Security (DS) and the Peace Corps held a virtual ceremony to acknowledge and thank all parties involved in the successful signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to strengthen security support abroad. Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Michael T. Evanoff and Peace Corps Director Dr. Josephine Olsen, PhD, MSW made remarks at the virtual ceremony.

The agreement further establishes a series of procedures and guidelines for how DS will coordinate requests from the Peace Corps for security and investigative assistance. It also strengthens DS’ ability to provide physical, technical, and procedural support for Peace Corps volunteers and employees who are victims of violent crimes, become isolated, or require other security-related assistance while operating overseas.

The Bureau of Diplomatic Security is the most widely represented law enforcement and security organization in the world with 29 offices in the U.S. and 275 diplomatic posts overseas. DS is the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Department of State and is a world leader in dignitary protection, passport and visa fraud investigations, threat analysis, cybersecurity, antiterrorism training, and security technology.

