MO Lottery: Springfield Man James Adams Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

MO (STL.News) James Adams’ luck took a turn for the better after he won $50,000 in the Sept. 16 Powerball drawing by matching four white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn.

Adams had hurt his back and had been off work for a week when he purchased the winning ticket at Rapid Roberts, 1840 S Campbell Ave., in Springfield.

“I just had a couple Quick Picks,” Adams said, recalling the moment he realized he had won. “I just went into a gas station and said, ‘Can you check this?’ The young lady was like, ‘Wait a minute. It says Claim at the Lottery! and a dude came up behind her and said ‘Hey, man. You just won $50,000!’”

“It was exciting! I was excited! I’m still excited!” Adams laughed.

The winning numbers, which Adams notes he didn’t even know until he won, were 10 17, 31, 51, and 53, with a Powerball number of 1.

As for what he plans to do with the money, Adams said he’ll likely pay off some bills and then give some to charity and to his family.

“I like to give, so I’ll be doing more of that!”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE