MO (STL.News) Joshua Peter of Ozark uncovered a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “$100,000 Money Multiplier” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Bullseye 30, 1657 W. State Highway J, in Ozark.

“$100,000 Money Multiplier” is a $5 ticket with more than $3.8 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including another top prize of $100,000.

