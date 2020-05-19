Missouri Senator Nasheed Announces the Distribution of 40,000 Free Face Masks For North St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, announces she will be sponsoring an event at the MOKAN Construction Contractors Assistance Center to distribute more than 40,000 free face masks and hand sanitizer to members of the North St. Louis Community.

“As our community begins to reopen, it’s important that people continue to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer are two ways individuals can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Sen. Nasheed. “Given that this pandemic has hit the African American community hardest of all, this is an important chance for members of our community to protect themselves and others at no cost to them. I hope those in need take advantage of this unique opportunity.”

The free face mask and hand sanitizer distribution event will be held May 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the MOKAN Construction Contractors Assistance Center. Individuals that operate a barbershop or a beauty salon can provide their business cards to receive additional masks and hand sanitizer.