Missouri Senator Karla May Calls for Immediate Action to Combat Coronavirus Spread

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Karla May, D-St. Louis, is calling for the immediate implementation of a 4-point plan to help contain the spread of the coronavirus throughout Missouri.

“Two days ago, 31-years-old Jazmond Dixon became the first known, St. Louis City casualty of the coronavirus. My heart goes out to Ms. Dixon’s family and all those families across our state who have been impacted by the coronavirus,” said Sen. May. “I have been in touch with the governor’s office, the St. Louis mayor’s office and countless others. The time to act is now. We cannot wait for this pandemic to rage out of control and destroy the lives of more Missouri families. We must move expeditiously to identify all COVID-19 hot spots throughout the state.”

To do this, Sen. May is calling for the implementation of the following four-point plan:

Provide five or more COVID-19 mobile testing centers in each of Missouri’s 114 counties, especially in medically underserved areas. Identify all COVID-19 hot spots in Missouri for immediate medical intervention and containment. Purchase 12 million respirator face-masks every two weeks for the next eight weeks. Distribute the 12 million respirator face-masks every two weeks to all families, workers, health care facilities and first responders in Missouri’s 114 counties.

Additionally, Sen. May is calling on Missouri’s congressional delegation to put pressure on the president to help make available all essential life-saving medical supplies that are being requested by hospital administrators.

“Ultimately, this is a public health care crisis that must be dealt with publicly,” said Sen. May. “We must isolate and contain COVID-19 now. My organizing team and I are ready to work with all stakeholders at the federal, state, county and community levels to immediately secure the resources and materials needed to implement this four-point emergency pandemic control program. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to please stay at home. Self-isolation is crucial!”