Missouri Senator Eric Burlison Files Resolution Calling for Convention of States to Limit Federal Power

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, presented Senate Concurrent Resolution 37 to the Senate Rules, Joint Rules, Resolutions and Ethics Committee on Feb. 18. Senate Concurrent Resolution 37 calls for a convention of the states for the purpose of limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government and limit the terms of office for federal officials and members of Congress.

“I believe the scope of the federal government’s power has grown too large, and we must take action to limit that power,” Sen. Burlison said. “Our national debt is at an all-time high, and it is time to impose fiscal restraint on the federal government. Calling a convention of the states will allow us to discuss ways we can amend the U.S. Constitution to limit federal power.”

Senator Burlison also presented two other bills in Senate committees that week. Senate Bill 715 prevents all state departments and agencies from enforcing any rule or regulation from the United States Environmental Protection Agency until that rule or regulation is approved by the Missouri General Assembly. Senate Bill 716 gives sovereign immunity to every employee of a multi-state compact agency while acting within the scope of their employment.

