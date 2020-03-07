Missouri Public Service Commission Sets Intervention Deadline in Missouri-American

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to adjust the infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS) on the bills of its St. Louis County customers. MAWC first established an ISRS on customer bills in December 2003.

MAWC seeks the ISRS change to reflect infrastructure replacement investments made by the water company during the period of October 2019 to January 2020. The costs in this ISRS request are not currently in rates.

The current ISRS for St. Louis County residential customers is approximately 6.6 cents per 100 gallons of water used. In its application, MAWC seeks a residential customer ISRS of approximately 9.4 cents per 100 gallons of water used.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than March 30, 2020, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102 or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.