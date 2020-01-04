Missouri Lottery News: Scratchers Top Prize Claimed by Curryville Woman, Caroline Flanagan

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) Caroline Flanagan of Curryville claimed a top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Merry Money” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip, 8011 State Line Road, in Kansas City.

Missouri Lottery players who enter eligible holiday-themed Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery accounts by Jan. 7 also earn the chance to win royalty-themed trips, merchandise or cash prizes in the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Royal Holiday” promotion.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Pike County won more than $2.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $251,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $402,000 went to education programs in the county.