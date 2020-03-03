Missouri Lottery News: New Ticket Holds $100,000 Prize for Belton Man, Darren Hall

Belton, MO (STL.News) Darren Hall says he usually stops at QuikTrip, 501 E. North Ave. in Belton, for a drink and a Missouri Lottery Scratchers ticket or two. Recently, the Belton man said he decided to give one of the newer tickets – “100X The Cash” – a try.

Hall scratched the ticket in his truck, uncovered no prizes and walked to a trashcan to throw the non-winning ticket away. It almost ended there, but he decided to try his luck one more time.

“I was walking back to the truck, then I thought, ‘Ah, what the heck? I’ll get one more,’” he said.

Hall went back inside and purchased another “100X The Cash” ticket.

“I usually scratch the numbers off first, but I won’t scratch the prizes right away,” Hall explained. “When I saw that I matched ‘19,’ all I knew was that I’d matched one. I thought, ‘Well, at least I’ve got my money back.’”

It didn’t take long, however, for Hall to realize that he had won more than the ticket’s $20 purchase price.

“I started to scratch from right to left, and I saw two big zeros… Then I saw the comma and I scratched it all the way off.”

More than just his money back, Hall had won a prize of $100,000.

“100X The Cash” is a $20 ticket with more than $43.8 million in remaining prizes, including two $2 million top prizes and three other $100,000 prizes.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Cass County won more than $11.1 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.1 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $6.6 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.