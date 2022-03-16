Missouri Lottery – $77,777 Scratchers Prize Won In Overland

$77,777 Scratchers Prize Won In Overland

MO (STL.News) A $77,777 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “Hot 7s” Scratchers game was recently won on a ticket purchased at 7-Eleven, 11202 Midland Blvd., in Overland. This is the first $77,777 prize to be claimed in the game.

“Hot 7s” became available to players on Feb. 28, and since then more than $4.8 million in prizes have been claimed from all prize levels, including one $777,777 top prize. There are more than $29.8 million in unclaimed prizes in the game, including another $777,777 top prize and five other $77,777 prizes.