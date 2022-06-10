Missouri Lottery – $170,000 Jackpot Won in Dexter

$170,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot Won in Dexter

MO (STL.News) A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at Phillips 66 MO #203, 821 Arvin Road in Dexter, matched all five winning numbers on May 29 to win a $170,000 jackpot prize.

The winning numbers were: 2, 3, 18, 32 and 37.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $225,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in the county received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $516,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds – including more than $200,000 for programs in the Dexter school district.