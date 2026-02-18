Missouri Lawmakers Advance Bill to End Vehicle Inspections

Missouri Lawmakers Advance Bill to End Most Vehicle Safety Inspections

Missouri lawmakers have approved legislation that could eliminate routine vehicle safety inspections for most drivers statewide.

The proposal, if finalized, would represent one of the most significant changes to Missouri’s motor vehicle regulations in decades.

Although the measure has cleared the House, inspections remain required under current law until the bill becomes official and takes effect.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri drivers may soon see a major change in how vehicle safety inspections are handled statewide. Lawmakers in Jefferson City have advanced legislation that would eliminate most routine safety inspections for passenger vehicles, a move supporters say reduces unnecessary costs while critics warn it could impact road safety.

The proposal recently passed the Missouri House of Representatives and now heads to the Missouri Senate for consideration. If approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, the law would take effect January 1, 2027.

What the Bill Would Change

Under current Missouri law, vehicles that are more than 10 years old or have accumulated more than 150,000 miles are generally required to undergo biennial safety inspections. These inspections check key components such as brakes, lights, steering systems, tires, and suspension to ensure roadworthiness.

If the pending legislation becomes law, those routine safety inspections would largely be eliminated for most passenger vehicles and light trucks. Drivers would no longer need to obtain a safety inspection before renewing registration in most cases.

However, the bill does include limited exceptions. Vehicles that have been rebuilt after being declared salvage would still require inspections before being legally returned to the road. Additionally, vehicles involved in certain crashes could still be subject to inspection if ordered by law enforcement.

Inspections Still Required — For Now

Despite the legislative momentum, it is important to note that no changes have yet taken effect. The Missouri Department of Revenue, which oversees vehicle registration and inspection compliance, continues to enforce current requirements.

Until the bill is fully enacted and reaches its effective date, Missouri drivers must continue following existing safety inspection laws. Registration renewals still require proof of inspection where applicable.

Officials have emphasized that any changes would be publicly announced well before implementation to avoid confusion among drivers, inspection stations, and dealerships.

Supporters Argue for Cost Relief

Backers of the legislation argue that Missouri’s inspection system places unnecessary financial burdens on drivers, particularly at a time when inflation and rising vehicle costs are already straining household budgets.

They point out that modern vehicles are built with advanced onboard diagnostics and safety systems that alert drivers to mechanical problems. Many newer cars provide real-time alerts for brake wear, tire pressure issues, engine malfunctions, and other concerns that older inspection models were designed to catch.

Supporters also note that Missouri is one of a shrinking number of states that still require routine safety inspections. Several neighboring states either never required them or have eliminated them in recent years.

Proponents contend that responsible vehicle ownership should be left to drivers rather than mandated through state inspections. They argue that eliminating inspections could save Missourians millions of dollars annually in fees and repairs prompted solely by inspection requirements.

Critics Raise Safety Concerns

Opponents of the measure caution that removing inspections could allow unsafe vehicles to remain on the road longer. They argue that not all drivers proactively maintain their vehicles, particularly older models.

Safety inspections, critics say, serve as a preventive measure that catches brake failures, worn tires, defective lighting, and steering problems before they result in accidents. They also express concern that economically struggling vehicle owners may delay needed repairs if inspections are no longer required.

Some law enforcement officials have previously indicated that inspections help ensure a baseline standard of vehicle safety across the state.

While data on the direct relationship between inspections and crash rates can vary, critics argue that eliminating inspections removes an important safeguard designed to protect drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

Economic Impact on Inspection Stations

Beyond drivers, the bill could also impact small businesses that provide inspection services. Thousands of licensed inspection stations across Missouri perform safety checks as part of their regular operations. These include local auto repair shops, dealerships, and service centers.

Routine inspections generate steady revenue for these businesses. Eliminating the requirement may reduce traffic to repair shops, particularly for customers who visit primarily for inspection renewals.

On the other hand, some shop owners have expressed mixed feelings, noting that inspections can create administrative burdens and sometimes strain customer relationships when vehicles fail inspection standards.

The long-term economic effect on local automotive businesses remains uncertain.

A Broader Shift in Regulatory Policy

The proposed change reflects a broader legislative trend toward reducing regulatory requirements in several areas of state government. Lawmakers supporting the measure describe it as part of an effort to streamline processes and reduce what they view as outdated mandates.

Missouri has previously modified its vehicle inspection laws. Over the years, lawmakers have adjusted mileage thresholds and vehicle age requirements in response to technological advancements in automotive manufacturing.

If this legislation becomes law, it would mark the most sweeping overhaul of the inspection system in decades.

Timeline for Implementation

Even if the Missouri Senate approves the bill in its current form and the governor signs it, the effective date is set for January 1, 2027. That timeline gives state agencies, inspection stations, and vehicle owners nearly a year to prepare for the transition.

Between now and then, additional amendments could be proposed in the Senate. The bill’s final language may evolve before it reaches the governor’s desk.

For Missouri drivers, the key takeaway is clear: safety inspections remain required under existing law. Registration renewals should continue to follow current procedures until official changes are announced.

What Drivers Should Watch

As the legislation moves through the Senate, drivers should monitor updates from state officials for clarity on:

Final passage status

Governor approval or veto

Confirmation of the effective date

Specific exceptions that will remain in place

For now, Missourians renewing vehicle registrations should continue to comply with all inspection requirements to avoid penalties or delays.

If enacted, the new law would reshape how Missouri approaches vehicle safety oversight, shifting responsibility more directly onto individual drivers. Whether that change proves beneficial or problematic will likely become clear in the years following implementation.

STL.News will continue to follow developments in Jefferson City as lawmakers debate the future of Missouri’s vehicle inspection system.

