Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission Awards Improvement Projects in Marion and Ralls Counties

Includes Resurfacing on Various Routes with Intersection Improvements at Route F

HANNIBAL, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has awarded improvement projects for resurfacing and intersection safety improvements on several routes in Marion County.

Emery Sapp & Sons, of St. Louis, Missouri submitted the low bids and was awarded the two contracts for multiple projects. The first contract for the three projects below, let in combination, was awarded for $6,997,608:

U.S. Route 61 resurfacing south of Route F to Missouri Route 168 ($3,773,683)

U.S. Route 24 resurfacing from U.S. Route 61 to U.S. Route 36 ($2,140,337)

Route F and U.S. Route 61/U.S. Route 24 intersection safety improvements south of Palmyra ($908,856)

In addition, another contract for $997,461 was awarded for overlay resurfacing at the following locations

Route O from U.S. Route 61 south of Hannibal to the end of state maintenance ($499,391.77)

Missouri Route 168 from Route JJ to U.S. Route 61 in Hannibal ($498,069.22)

Work on these projects will take place in 2020 and be completed by November 1. When a start date is established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.