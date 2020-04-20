Missouri Gov. Parson Appoints Adam L. Caine as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Adam L. Caine as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable George E. Wolf.

Mr. Caine, of Kansas City, currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. He holds a holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Missouri State University as well as a master’s degree in public administration and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Missouri- Kansas City.

