Missouri Capitol Dome Lighted For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Governor Parson Orders Capitol Dome Lighted Purple For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Governor Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome lighted purple beginning at sunset on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, until sunrise on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We light the Capitol purple to bring awareness to victims of domestic violence and show our commitment to supporting survivors and our vulnerable citizens,” Governor Parson said. “Today and everyday, we must all do our part to raise awareness about the causes of domestic violence and how to intervene and prevent it.”

In 2020, approximately 78,842 hotline calls were answered, or 205 hotline calls per day, in Missouri by domestic violence programs for individuals who needed support and someone to talk to.

Earlier this year, Governor Parson signed HB 432, which established unpaid employment leave and reasonable safety accommodations for employees who are victims of domestic violence, among other provisions.

If you or someone you know is in need of care or support, please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

To view Governor Parson’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation, click here.