Missouri Appointment- Jamie Birch – Director of Policy

Missouri Governor Parson Names Jamie Birch as New Director of Policy.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Tuesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he has named Jamie Birch, 34, to serve as a member of his senior staff as Director of Policy, effective immediately. Birch most recently served as Governor Parson’s Deputy Director of Policy.

“We’ve greatly enjoyed having Jamie on the team, and Missourians will be better served by having her in this leadership role,” Governor Parson said. “Serving as Deputy Director, Jamie has proven herself time and time again. She has a great policy mind and provides valuable perspectives on legislation, regulation, and policy issues affecting state government. She’s a respected mentor, a loyal team member, and an absolute joy to have in the Office, and we look forward to her growing even further in this role. We know she’ll do what is right and what is best to improve state government and serve the people of Missouri.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the State of Missouri and to continue working on Governor Parson’s team in this new role,” Jamie Birch, Governor’s Office Director of Policy, said. “I do not take the responsibility of this position lightly. I care deeply about this state and am committed to doing my best for the people of Missouri every day.”

Birch joined the Office of Missouri Governor in December 2020 and has managed a policy portfolio consisting of Missouri’s 17 Executive Branch agencies. Since her time with the Administration, Birch has served as Justice Reinvestment Coordinator; American Rescue Plan Act project management co-leader, helping oversee the implementation of $2.7 billion; a member of the Missouri Blue Ribbon Commission; and co-leader of the Missouri Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Veterans, Service Members, and Their Families.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Birch served as the Legislative Director for the Missouri Public Service Commission. She also has past experience working in the Arizona state government as a Policy Advisor for the Office of Arizona Governor Janice Brewer.

Birch earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Arizona State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Missouri–Columbia.

