Missouri American Water Provides Badly Needed Improvements to Wastewater System at Rogue Creek

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) The Rogue Creek wastewater system, now served by Missouri American Water, is about to become much more efficient.

The company is wrapping up more than $350,000 in upgrades to the wastewater system, including new sewer lines, safety system improvements, and new electrical equipment.

“When a water or sewer system has been neglected and under-invested in for years, as was the case in Rogue Creek, it usually needs quite a bit of work to get it back into compliance and running properly,” said Debbie Dewey, president of Missouri American Water. “We are proud that Missouri American Water can help struggling systems improve their safety and reliability while keeping rates affordable due to our strong technical expertise and economies of scale.”

Many components of the Rogue Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant required replacing or upgrading. The plant posed not only safety hazards but also environmental concerns and operational inefficiencies.

“One of the most critical upgrades was the installation of a new influent sewer line to the treatment plant to replace the old, leaking line,” said Renee Lawrence, Missouri American Water engineer.

During construction of the upgrades, the company pumped and hauled waste to another treatment facility so customers would not be inconvenienced. Lawrence said: “It’s part of our effort to upgrade water and sewer systems while minimizing disruption to our customers.”

Rather than completely rebuilding the plant, the existing structure was reused and all internal components were refurbished or replaced. A new walkway and platform with continuous handrails have been installed for safe crossing over a creek. New electrical equipment at the plant, including a new service panel to power branch circuits and new perimeter lights, also were installed. New process equipment and blowers will improve plant treatment and overall efficiency.